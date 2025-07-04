Trump Calls Out No Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks After Putin Conversation

Moscow: US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict following a recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, Trump said, “I didn’t make any progress with him at all,” referring to efforts toward settling the war in Ukraine.

Putin and Trump Discuss Ukraine and Middle East Issues During Hour-Long Call

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the phone call between Putin and Trump lasted nearly an hour. The conversation focused on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, humanitarian agreements, and diplomatic efforts to find a political solution. Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to achieving its objectives and stressed the importance of resolving conflicts through political and diplomatic means.

Also Read: RTC to Offer Free WiFi on Buses and Bus Stops Across Telangana

Russia Emphasizes Continued Negotiations and Political Solutions

The Russian President’s office stated that Putin informed Trump about progress made during direct Russian-Ukrainian talks held in Istanbul. Despite ongoing tensions, Russia remains willing to pursue negotiations but will not back down from its stated goals related to the conflict’s root causes.

Trump and Putin Agree to Maintain Communication Channels

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Iran and the broader Middle East, agreeing to keep in contact through their foreign ministries, defense departments, and presidential aides. This call marks the sixth conversation between Trump and Putin since the start of the year, and the fourth in the last month and a half.