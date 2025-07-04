RTC to Offer Free WiFi on Buses and Bus Stops Across Telangana

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance passenger convenience and modernize public transport, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has announced plans to provide free WiFi services in all its buses and bus stops. This digital upgrade is aimed at making travel more enjoyable while helping passengers stay connected on the go.

Partnership with Private Internet Provider to Power the Project

To roll out this initiative, RTC has partnered with a private internet service provider. The collaboration will bring seamless connectivity to commuters during both transit and waiting periods. A proposal has already been submitted to the state government, outlining the technical and financial aspects of the project.

Transport Minister Gives Green Light for Free WiFi Rollout

The plan received a major boost after RTC officials presented it to Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar during a high-level meeting. Impressed by the potential benefits for passengers, the minister has officially approved the project, paving the way for a statewide rollout.

What Passengers Can Expect from the WiFi Service

In the initial phase, commuters will be able to access a curated selection of movies and songs via their mobile devices. Later, full internet browsing will be enabled. However, users will see advertisements while accessing content—a strategy designed to support the initiative financially.

RTC’s WiFi Project Expected to Boost Revenue

Besides improving the passenger experience, the WiFi initiative is also projected to create a new revenue stream for RTC. The earnings from ad-based content and other digital services will be shared between RTC and the internet provider, helping strengthen the organization’s finances.

A Step Toward Smart Public Transport in Telangana

This project is part of RTC’s broader vision to bring smart technology to public transport and offer modern amenities to travelers. With the implementation of free WiFi, RTC is not only improving comfort but also bridging the digital divide for daily commuters.