Former CM KCR Under Medical Care; Daughter Kavitha Visits Hospital

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda on July 3, is currently in stable condition, according to an official update from the hospital.

KCR Hospitalised Due to Fever and High Blood Sugar

The 71-year-old leader was admitted after he complained of general weakness. A team of doctors conducted preliminary investigations, revealing high blood sugar and low sodium levels. KCR is under close observation, and medications have been started to manage his diabetes and improve sodium levels.

Yashoda Hospitals confirmed that all other vital parameters are within normal limits.

BRS MLC Kavitha Visits Her Ailing Father

KCR’s daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha visited him at the hospital on Friday, showing family support during his health concerns.

This comes months after KCR underwent hip replacement surgery at the same hospital in December 2023, following a fall at his Erravalli farmhouse.

Political Leaders Wish KCR a Speedy Recovery

Several political leaders expressed concern and sent their best wishes:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy personally enquired about KCR’s condition, spoke to medical professionals, and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment .

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy posted on social media: "Wishing speedy and full recovery of KCR garu."

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also extended his prayers for KCR's health and recovery, urging the state to provide top medical care.

KCR Under Observation as Telangana Awaits His Return

KCR continues to receive care from top doctors at Yashoda Hospitals. Supporters and political figures across party lines are hopeful for his speedy recovery and return to public life.