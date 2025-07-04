Indiramma Housing Scheme: GHMC Launches Multi-Floor Homes for the Poor

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is preparing to construct multi-storey houses (G+3 floors) in selected slum areas under the Indiramma Housing Scheme aimed at providing better living conditions for the urban poor. This initiative targets slum dwellers who currently lack proper housing within the city.

GIS Survey and Consultancy Services for Slum Redevelopment

As part of the plan, GHMC will conduct a GIS-based survey at five locations, including Saraladevi Nagar (Madannapet), Pilligudiselu (Saidabad), and Ambedkar Nagar (Maredpally). The authorities have also invited consultancy services to prepare detailed project reports, layout plans, and suitable house designs tailored to the Indiramma model. The consultancy firms will estimate costs and assist in developing effective slum redevelopment strategies.

Affordable Housing Construction Under PMAY (U)

The housing construction will be supported through funds from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) under the Central Government’s Affordable Housing Scheme. While the central government will provide part of the funding, the Telangana State Government will cover the remaining costs. After mapping and designing the slums, the detailed proposals will be submitted to the central government for approval before construction begins.

Housing for Those Without Land Ownership

Currently, around 10.71 lakh people in Hyderabad have applied for Indiramma houses. While about 10% of applicants own land and receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, nearly 90% do not have any land or space. To accommodate these individuals, GHMC plans to build multi-storey houses on government land within the slums, allowing residents to continue living in their communities while upgrading their housing.

Tender Process and Timeline for Consultancy Services

GHMC has invited bids for consultancy services to oversee project execution and provide ongoing support until completion under PMAY. Selected agencies will serve a one-year contract. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for the 8th of this month, and the deadline for bid submissions is the 18th.