India to Become World’s 3rd Largest Economy Soon: PM Modi in Trinidad

Port of Spain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, highlighting India’s rapid economic progress and growing global influence. He said India will soon become the world’s third-largest economy, citing its current status as the fastest-growing major economy.

“India’s growth is reaching the most needy. It’s powered by our energetic youth and driven by innovation,” PM Modi stated during his community address.

Lifting Millions Out of Poverty and Driving Innovation

PM Modi emphasized India’s achievements in social welfare and innovation:

Over 250 million people have been lifted out of extreme poverty , according to the World Bank.

have been lifted out of , according to the World Bank. India is now the third-largest startup ecosystem globally.

globally. Nearly 120 startups have attained unicorn status.

have attained status. Startups with women founders are on the rise.

Also read: Hyderabad Metro Hits Record One-Day High in August, But Annual Growth Slows

AI, Semiconductors, UPI: India’s Tech-Powered Growth

The Prime Minister spotlighted India’s leadership in the digital and tech space:

National missions in Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, and Quantum Computing are redefining economic growth.

are redefining economic growth. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounts for nearly 50% of the world’s real-time digital transactions .

accounts for nearly . Trinidad and Tobago became the first Caribbean nation to adopt UPI.

“Now sending money is as easy as sending a ‘Good Morning’ text—and faster than West Indies bowling!” Modi quipped.

Manufacturing Push: From Mobiles to Defence Exports

PM Modi also discussed India’s growing manufacturing and export capacity:

India is now the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer .

. Railway locomotives and defence equipment are being exported worldwide.

are being exported worldwide. Defence exports have risen 20-fold in a decade.

Strengthening Diaspora Ties: OCI Cards for 6th Generation Indians

In a major announcement, PM Modi revealed that Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards will now be extended to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago.

“You are not just connected by blood or surnames. You are connected by belonging,” he said.

Celebrating Culture: Ram Mandir, Ayodhya & Diaspora Devotion

The Prime Minister touched upon the emotional and spiritual connections shared between India and the Caribbean Indian community:

Modi presented a replica of the Ram Mandir and holy water from the Saryu River .

and . He praised the community’s continued traditions like Ram Leela, Navratri, and Chowtal music.

“You left your soil but not your soul. You carried the Ramayan in your hearts,” PM Modi said, honoring the Girmitiya legacy.

Indian Pride in Global Achievements: Chandrayaan to Gaganyaan

PM Modi highlighted India’s space achievements, including:

The Chandrayaan-3 landing site , named Shiv Shakti Point .

, named . An Indian astronaut currently on the International Space Station .

. The upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which will put an Indian in space and eventually on the Moon.

Girmitiya Heritage: Conferences, Databases & Cultural Preservation

To strengthen historic ties, Modi announced:

The launch of a World Girmitiya Conference .

. Creation of a global Girmitiya community database .

. Documentation of migratory roots and legacy of Indian ancestors across the Caribbean.

Honoring the Diaspora’s Success in Trinidad and Tobago

PM Modi praised influential Indo-Trinidadians, including:

Kamla Persad-Bissessar – First woman Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago

– First woman Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Rudranath Capildeo – Mathematician

– Mathematician Sundar Popo – Music icon

– Music icon Basdeo Pandey – Former Prime Minister

“You are not defined by struggle anymore—but by success, values, and service,” Modi said, commending the diaspora’s impact on the nation.

“For New India, Even the Sky Is Not the Limit”

Ending on a hopeful note, PM Modi invited the diaspora to visit India: