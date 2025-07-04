Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Hits Record One-Day High in August, But Annual Growth Slows

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has witnessed only a slight increase in passenger numbers over the last financial year. According to L&T Metro Rail's annual report, the average daily ridership rose from 4.42 lakh in 2023–24 to 4.44 lakh in 2024–25, reflecting a modest growth of 2,000 commuters per day.

Safiya Begum4 July 2025 - 12:00
Hyderabad Metro Hits Record One-Day High in August, But Annual Growth Slows
Hyderabad Metro Hits Record One-Day High in August, But Annual Growth Slows

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail has witnessed only a slight increase in passenger numbers over the last financial year. According to L&T Metro Rail’s annual report, the average daily ridership rose from 4.42 lakh in 2023–24 to 4.44 lakh in 2024–25, reflecting a modest growth of 2,000 commuters per day.

The highest-ever daily passenger count was recorded in August 2024, when 5.63 lakh people used the metro in a single day — a record in the metro’s seven-year history.

L&T Monetizes Transport Oriented Development (TOD) Rights

L&T Metro Rail is leveraging its Transport Oriented Development (TOD) rights to generate significant non-fare revenue. The TOD agreement covers 1.85 crore sq. ft. of allotted land.

As of March 2025:

Also Read: Aadhaar-Based Transactions Rise as India Moves Toward More Digital Services

  • 47.4 lakh sq. ft. has been sold to third parties
  • 12 lakh sq. ft. developed into four malls, which have been leased out

This strategic use of land is a key part of L&T’s long-term revenue generation model for Hyderabad Metro.

Metro Stations See High Occupancy Through Leasing

L&T has also developed 3.74 lakh sq. ft. of commercial space across 57 metro stations, with 87% occupancy achieved. In addition to retail space, the company is leasing out infrastructure for:

  • Optic fibre networks
  • Mobile towers

These initiatives are helping diversify income and improve the overall sustainability of the metro system.

Consultancy Services Expand Revenue Beyond Hyderabad

Apart from monetizing physical assets, L&T is also offering consultancy services to other metro rail projects across India. This is contributing to additional revenue streams and solidifying L&T’s position in the urban transport sector.

Tags
Safiya Begum4 July 2025 - 12:00
Back to top button