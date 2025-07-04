Hyderabad Metro Hits Record One-Day High in August, But Annual Growth Slows

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail has witnessed only a slight increase in passenger numbers over the last financial year. According to L&T Metro Rail’s annual report, the average daily ridership rose from 4.42 lakh in 2023–24 to 4.44 lakh in 2024–25, reflecting a modest growth of 2,000 commuters per day.

The highest-ever daily passenger count was recorded in August 2024, when 5.63 lakh people used the metro in a single day — a record in the metro’s seven-year history.

L&T Monetizes Transport Oriented Development (TOD) Rights

L&T Metro Rail is leveraging its Transport Oriented Development (TOD) rights to generate significant non-fare revenue. The TOD agreement covers 1.85 crore sq. ft. of allotted land.

As of March 2025:

47.4 lakh sq. ft. has been sold to third parties

has been 12 lakh sq. ft. developed into four malls, which have been leased out

This strategic use of land is a key part of L&T’s long-term revenue generation model for Hyderabad Metro.

Metro Stations See High Occupancy Through Leasing

L&T has also developed 3.74 lakh sq. ft. of commercial space across 57 metro stations, with 87% occupancy achieved. In addition to retail space, the company is leasing out infrastructure for:

Optic fibre networks

Mobile towers

These initiatives are helping diversify income and improve the overall sustainability of the metro system.

Consultancy Services Expand Revenue Beyond Hyderabad

Apart from monetizing physical assets, L&T is also offering consultancy services to other metro rail projects across India. This is contributing to additional revenue streams and solidifying L&T’s position in the urban transport sector.