Hyderabad Metro Hits Record One-Day High in August, But Annual Growth Slows
The Hyderabad Metro Rail has witnessed only a slight increase in passenger numbers over the last financial year. According to L&T Metro Rail's annual report, the average daily ridership rose from 4.42 lakh in 2023–24 to 4.44 lakh in 2024–25, reflecting a modest growth of 2,000 commuters per day.
The highest-ever daily passenger count was recorded in August 2024, when 5.63 lakh people used the metro in a single day — a record in the metro’s seven-year history.
L&T Monetizes Transport Oriented Development (TOD) Rights
L&T Metro Rail is leveraging its Transport Oriented Development (TOD) rights to generate significant non-fare revenue. The TOD agreement covers 1.85 crore sq. ft. of allotted land.
As of March 2025:
- 47.4 lakh sq. ft. has been sold to third parties
- 12 lakh sq. ft. developed into four malls, which have been leased out
This strategic use of land is a key part of L&T’s long-term revenue generation model for Hyderabad Metro.
Metro Stations See High Occupancy Through Leasing
L&T has also developed 3.74 lakh sq. ft. of commercial space across 57 metro stations, with 87% occupancy achieved. In addition to retail space, the company is leasing out infrastructure for:
- Optic fibre networks
- Mobile towers
These initiatives are helping diversify income and improve the overall sustainability of the metro system.
Consultancy Services Expand Revenue Beyond Hyderabad
Apart from monetizing physical assets, L&T is also offering consultancy services to other metro rail projects across India. This is contributing to additional revenue streams and solidifying L&T’s position in the urban transport sector.