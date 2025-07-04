Aadhaar-Based Transactions Rise as India Moves Toward More Digital Services

New Delhi: Aadhaar-based authentication transactions surged to 229.33 crore in June 2025, marking a 7.8% year-on-year growth and reaffirming the rising role of Aadhaar in India’s digital and financial ecosystem. The data, released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, shows a sharp increase in Aadhaar usage across sectors such as finance, telecom, welfare delivery, and more.

The cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions since its inception has now surpassed 15,452 crore, underscoring its pivotal role in enabling secure, paperless, and real-time digital identity verification.

AI-Powered Face Authentication Hits Record 15.87 Crore Transactions

A major contributor to the rise in Aadhaar activity is the increased adoption of AI/ML-based Face Authentication, developed in-house by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). In June 2025 alone:

15.87 crore face authentication transactions were recorded

were recorded Compared to 4.61 crore in June 2024 — a nearly 244% YoY jump

in June 2024 — a Cumulative face authentications have crossed 175 crore

This modality, available on both Android and iOS platforms, allows Aadhaar holders to verify their identity with a simple face scan, enhancing user convenience while maintaining high standards of security.

Aadhaar e-KYC Transactions Near 40 Crore in June

In parallel, Aadhaar’s e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) service continues to streamline business processes and service delivery:

Over 39.47 crore e-KYC transactions were conducted in June

were conducted in June Widely used by banks, NBFCs, telecom providers , and government schemes

, and Supports paperless, consent-based digital identity verification

The service plays a crucial role in improving customer onboarding and enhancing ease of doing business across sectors.

Aadhaar: A Catalyst for Digital Transformation

According to the ministry, the growing number of Aadhaar-based authentications indicates its role as a:

Facilitator of welfare delivery

Digital enabler of services across India

Tool for financial inclusion and governance reform

Over 100+ organizations, including government departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, and telecom operators, are using Aadhaar Face Authentication for secure and efficient delivery of services.

With digital identity and authentication becoming central to public service delivery and digital economy initiatives, Aadhaar’s expanding footprint is a key driver of India’s “Digital India” vision. As more services embrace AI-powered identity verification, Aadhaar is expected to continue playing a transformative role in the years to come.