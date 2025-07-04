Telangana High Court to Get 4 New Judges: SC Collegium Recommends Appointments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court is set to welcome four new judges, as the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the names of four experienced advocates for elevation to the bench. If approved by the central government, the total number of judges in the Telangana High Court will rise to 33, including the Chief Justice.

Recommended Advocates for Judgeship

The four advocates recommended for appointment as judges of the Telangana High Court are:

Ghouse Meera Mohinuddin

Suddala Chalapathi Rao

Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy

Gadi Praveen Kumar

These appointments will fill part of the existing nine vacancies, with four new recruits, four transfers from other High Courts, and one transfer from Telangana to another High Court.

Backgrounds of the Newly Recommended Judges

Suddala Chalapathi Rao

Born : June 25, 1971, in Jangaon

: June 25, 1971, in Jangaon Enrolled as Advocate : March 26, 1998

: March 26, 1998 Practiced in civil and criminal cases in Ranga Reddy and City Civil Courts as well as the High Court .

and as well as the . Served as Standing Counsel for Jayashankar Agriculture University since 2022.

for since 2022. Known for a diverse practice across civil and criminal law.

Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy

Born : September 14, 1970, native of Kondamadugu, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

: September 14, 1970, native of Kondamadugu, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district Comes from a farming family; father served as sarpanch and ZPTC

Enrolled in 1998, began independent practice in 2005

in 1998, began independent practice in 2005 Filed over 1,000 petitions across civil, criminal, revenue, tax, family, and constitutional law

across Former General Secretary of the first Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association

of the first Currently serving as Standing Counsel for Enforcement Directorate (ED)

Ghouse Meera Mohinuddin

Born : July 15, 1969, from Balanagar, Hyderabad

: July 15, 1969, from Balanagar, Hyderabad Law graduate from VR Law College, Nellore (SVU); LLM from Osmania University

(SVU); LLM from Enrolled : March 17, 1993

: March 17, 1993 Served as Standing Counsel for the Joint Bar Council and Telangana Bar Council

for the and Extensive experience in civil and constitutional litigation

Gadi Praveen Kumar

Born : August 28, 1971, from Bheemgal, Nizamabad district

: August 28, 1971, from Bheemgal, Nizamabad district Holds an LLB from Kakatiya University , and MA, LLM from Osmania University

, and Enrolled as a lawyer on November 12, 1998

as a lawyer on November 12, 1998 Expertise in constitutional law, service matters, labour law, and criminal law

Currently serving as Deputy Solicitor General in the High Court

Judicial Transfers Also Recommended

The SC Collegium also recently recommended the transfer of Justices Abhishek Reddy, Kanneganti Lalitha, and Sumalatha to Telangana. At the same time, Justice Sujoy Pal, who is serving as the Acting Chief Justice of India, is recommended to be transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Advocates Celebrate Long-Awaited Elevation from Bar

Legal professionals have welcomed the news, especially since the appointments come from the advocates’ quota, a long-standing demand of the bar to ensure better representation from the practicing legal community.