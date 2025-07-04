Telangana High Court to Get 4 New Judges: SC Collegium Recommends Appointments
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court is set to welcome four new judges, as the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the names of four experienced advocates for elevation to the bench. If approved by the central government, the total number of judges in the Telangana High Court will rise to 33, including the Chief Justice.
Recommended Advocates for Judgeship
The four advocates recommended for appointment as judges of the Telangana High Court are:
- Ghouse Meera Mohinuddin
- Suddala Chalapathi Rao
- Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy
- Gadi Praveen Kumar
These appointments will fill part of the existing nine vacancies, with four new recruits, four transfers from other High Courts, and one transfer from Telangana to another High Court.
Backgrounds of the Newly Recommended Judges
Suddala Chalapathi Rao
- Born: June 25, 1971, in Jangaon
- Enrolled as Advocate: March 26, 1998
- Practiced in civil and criminal cases in Ranga Reddy and City Civil Courts as well as the High Court.
- Served as Standing Counsel for Jayashankar Agriculture University since 2022.
- Known for a diverse practice across civil and criminal law.
Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy
- Born: September 14, 1970, native of Kondamadugu, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district
- Comes from a farming family; father served as sarpanch and ZPTC
- Enrolled in 1998, began independent practice in 2005
- Filed over 1,000 petitions across civil, criminal, revenue, tax, family, and constitutional law
- Former General Secretary of the first Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association
- Currently serving as Standing Counsel for Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Ghouse Meera Mohinuddin
- Born: July 15, 1969, from Balanagar, Hyderabad
- Law graduate from VR Law College, Nellore (SVU); LLM from Osmania University
- Enrolled: March 17, 1993
- Served as Standing Counsel for the Joint Bar Council and Telangana Bar Council
- Extensive experience in civil and constitutional litigation
Gadi Praveen Kumar
- Born: August 28, 1971, from Bheemgal, Nizamabad district
- Holds an LLB from Kakatiya University, and MA, LLM from Osmania University
- Enrolled as a lawyer on November 12, 1998
- Expertise in constitutional law, service matters, labour law, and criminal law
- Currently serving as Deputy Solicitor General in the High Court
Judicial Transfers Also Recommended
The SC Collegium also recently recommended the transfer of Justices Abhishek Reddy, Kanneganti Lalitha, and Sumalatha to Telangana. At the same time, Justice Sujoy Pal, who is serving as the Acting Chief Justice of India, is recommended to be transferred to the Calcutta High Court.
Advocates Celebrate Long-Awaited Elevation from Bar
Legal professionals have welcomed the news, especially since the appointments come from the advocates’ quota, a long-standing demand of the bar to ensure better representation from the practicing legal community.