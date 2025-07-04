Poor Heart Health May Signal Gestational Diabetes Risk in Pregnancy: Study

New Delhi: Women with poor cardiovascular health may be more likely to develop gestational diabetes and experience coronary artery calcium (CAC) buildup in midlife, according to a new study published in JAMA Cardiology.

CAC is the accumulation of calcium deposits in the walls of the coronary arteries, a key marker for future heart disease risk.

Gestational Diabetes: A Marker of Pre-Pregnancy Heart Health

The research, led by Dr. Natalie Cameron from Northwestern University, USA, suggests that gestational diabetes is not just a pregnancy complication but also an indicator of underlying cardiovascular health issues before pregnancy.

“We need to optimise cardiovascular health early in the life course,” said Dr. Cameron, who serves as an instructor in the Division of General Internal Medicine.

Key Findings From Long-Term Patient Data

The study analysed data from over 1,000 participants collected between 1985 and 2010. The average participant age was 28.6 years, and all had at least one singleton birth without pre-existing diabetes.

Researchers discovered that women with poor cardiovascular health before pregnancy had:

A higher risk of gestational diabetes

Increased chances of developing CAC in midlife

Call for Improved Postpartum Care and Follow-Up

Cameron emphasized the importance of continuity of care after pregnancy. “Patients with gestational diabetes and other adverse pregnancy outcomes should follow up with a primary care provider so we can optimise heart health after pregnancy,” she stated.

Healthcare providers are urged to:

Take a thorough pregnancy history

Inquire about lifestyle behaviors (diet, physical activity)

(diet, physical activity) Screen for cardiovascular risk factors

Researchers Recommend Strengthening Postpartum Support

The study also calls for revamping postpartum primary care, ensuring smoother transitions from obstetric care to primary healthcare providers. The goal is to offer long-term cardiovascular support for women with pregnancy complications, ultimately improving health outcomes.