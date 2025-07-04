DRDO-DRDL Hyderabad Invites Applications for 165 Internship Posts | Apply now

Hyderabad: The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) under DRDO, located in Hyderabad, has released an official notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for 165 internship positions across various departments. The internships are available in fields such as Electronics, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Ceramics, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, applicants must be pursuing either Undergraduate (UG) or Postgraduate (PG) studies in Engineering or Science streams for the academic year 2025-26 from a recognized educational institution. In addition, candidates should not exceed 28 years of age as of the application deadline.

Also Read: CUET UG 2025 Results Declared: Check Scorecard, Topper Stats, and Admission Process

Application Process & Deadline

Interested candidates must apply offline by submitting their applications before July 14, 2025. The selection process will be based on academic performance and a personal interview.

Interview Date : July 26, 2025

: July 26, 2025 Internship Start Date : August 1, 2025

: August 1, 2025 Duration : 6 months

: 6 months Stipend: ₹5,000 per month

Work Locations

Selected interns will be placed at DRDL, ASL, or CAS locations in Hyderabad.

How to Apply

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and follow the application process as mentioned. Applications submitted after the due date will not be accepted.