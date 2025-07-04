CUET UG 2025 Results Declared: Check Scorecard, Topper Stats, and Admission Process
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG 2025 Results today on July 4.
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG 2025 Results today on July 4. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate programs can now check their results on the official websites — cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
How to Check CUET UG 2025 Result Online
Follow these steps to download your CUET UG 2025 scorecard:
- Visit cuet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link
- Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin
- Click Submit
- Download your CUET UG 2025 scorecard for future reference
Exam Overview: CUET UG 2025
- Exam Dates: May 13 to June 4, 2025
- Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Sections:
- Section I: 13 language options
- Section II: 23 domain-specific subjects
- Section III: General Aptitude Test
- Shifts: Two shifts daily (9 AM–12 PM and 3 PM–6 PM)
CUET UG 2025 Statistics
- Total Registered Candidates: 13,54,699
- Total Appeared: 10,71,735
- Male Candidates: 7,06,760
- Female Candidates: 6,47,934
- Transgender: 5
- PwD: 4,354
Category-Wise Candidate Breakdown
- General: 6,08,705
- OBC: 4,44,227
- SC: 1,44,289
- ST: 84,461
- EWS: 73,017
CUET UG 2025 Top Performers
- Only 1 student scored 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects
- 17 students scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects
- 150 students scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects
- 2,679 students scored 100 percentile in 1 subject
Dropped Questions and Bonus Marks
The NTA dropped a total of 27 questions across all sessions. Candidates were awarded 5 bonus marks for each dropped question, regardless of whether they attempted them.
Subject-Wise Participation Highlights
- Highest Applicants: English
- Lowest Applicants: Konkani and Sindhi
Universities Accepting CUET UG Scores
Over 250 universities, including central, state, and private institutions, will accept CUET UG 2025 scores for undergraduate admissions in the 2025–26 academic session.
What’s Next After CUET UG Results?
Candidates should regularly check the websites of the universities they applied to. Admissions will now proceed based on CUET scores, and universities will release cutoffs, counselling schedules, and merit lists.
