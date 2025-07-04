CUET UG 2025 Results Declared: Check Scorecard, Topper Stats, and Admission Process

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG 2025 Results today on July 4. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate programs can now check their results on the official websites — cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

How to Check CUET UG 2025 Result Online

Follow these steps to download your CUET UG 2025 scorecard:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin Click Submit Download your CUET UG 2025 scorecard for future reference

Exam Overview: CUET UG 2025

Exam Dates : May 13 to June 4, 2025

: May 13 to June 4, 2025 Mode : Computer-Based Test (CBT)

: Computer-Based Test (CBT) Sections : Section I: 13 language options Section II: 23 domain-specific subjects Section III: General Aptitude Test

: Shifts: Two shifts daily (9 AM–12 PM and 3 PM–6 PM)

CUET UG 2025 Statistics

Total Registered Candidates : 13,54,699

: 13,54,699 Total Appeared : 10,71,735

: 10,71,735 Male Candidates : 7,06,760

: 7,06,760 Female Candidates : 6,47,934

: 6,47,934 Transgender : 5

: 5 PwD: 4,354

General : 6,08,705

: 6,08,705 OBC : 4,44,227

: 4,44,227 SC : 1,44,289

: 1,44,289 ST : 84,461

: 84,461 EWS: 73,017

CUET UG 2025 Top Performers

Only 1 student scored 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects

scored 17 students scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects

scored 150 students scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects

scored 2,679 students scored 100 percentile in 1 subject

Dropped Questions and Bonus Marks

The NTA dropped a total of 27 questions across all sessions. Candidates were awarded 5 bonus marks for each dropped question, regardless of whether they attempted them.

Subject-Wise Participation Highlights

Highest Applicants : English

: English Lowest Applicants: Konkani and Sindhi

Universities Accepting CUET UG Scores

Over 250 universities, including central, state, and private institutions, will accept CUET UG 2025 scores for undergraduate admissions in the 2025–26 academic session.

What’s Next After CUET UG Results?

Candidates should regularly check the websites of the universities they applied to. Admissions will now proceed based on CUET scores, and universities will release cutoffs, counselling schedules, and merit lists.

For more information and updates on CUET UG 2025 admission schedules, visit:

👉 cuet.nta.nic.in

👉 nta.ac.in