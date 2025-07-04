Why You Should Eat Kiwi Every Day This Rainy Season

Monsoon may bring relief from heat, but it also increases the risk of various infections and illnesses. From colds and flu to dengue and food poisoning, the season demands better immunity and hygiene. Including kiwi fruit in your monsoon diet can significantly boost your immune system and help prevent or recover from seasonal ailments.

Kiwi Boosts Immunity Against Common Monsoon Illnesses

The monsoon often triggers issues like cold, cough, and fever. Kiwi is rich in Vitamin C, which strengthens immunity and helps white blood cells fight infections. Interestingly, kiwi contains more Vitamin C than oranges, making it one of the best fruits to naturally build resistance to infections.

Regular consumption of kiwi can:

Prevent respiratory infections

Speed up recovery from fevers

Improve the body’s ability to fight viruses and bacteria

Supports Digestive Health During Monsoon

Monsoon slows down the digestive system, often causing indigestion, bloating, and constipation. Kiwi is high in dietary fiber, which:

Aids digestion

Regulates bowel movements

Provides relief from gas and abdominal discomfort

Its natural enzymes also help break down food more efficiently, promoting better gut health.

Helps in Quick Recovery from Dengue

Dengue fever commonly lowers platelet counts. Kiwi fruit can help improve platelet production due to its rich content of:

Vitamin C , which enhances iron absorption

, which enhances iron absorption Folate , which aids in red blood cell production

, which aids in red blood cell production Antioxidants, which protect cells from oxidative stress

Including kiwi in the diet of dengue patients may speed up recovery and help restore blood health.

Rich in Antioxidants That Fight Inflammation

Kiwi is a powerhouse of antioxidants like polyphenols and Vitamin C. These compounds:

Fight free radicals

Reduce inflammation

Strengthen cellular defense

This antioxidant effect can reduce swelling and fight off infections that are common during monsoons.

Improves Skin Health in Humid Weather

High humidity during the rainy season often leads to fungal and viral skin infections. Kiwi promotes skin protection through:

Collagen production , thanks to Vitamin C

, thanks to Vitamin C Enhanced skin glow and elasticity

Reduction of acne, spots, and blemishes

It also has a low glycemic index, making it suitable for diabetics and helping regulate blood sugar levels.

Ideal Fruit for Diabetics in Monsoon

Kiwi helps in managing blood sugar levels effectively. The fruit:

Has a low glycemic load

Promotes efficient insulin usage

Contains fiber and antioxidants to stabilize sugar spikes

This makes it a safe and nutritious choice for people with diabetes during the monsoon.