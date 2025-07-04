Thalapathy Vijay Named CM Candidate by TVK for 2026, No Tie-Up with DMK or BJP

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay has been officially announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections by his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The decision was taken by the party’s executive committee and signals a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

TVK Party Backs Vijay as CM Face

TVK’s executive committee passed a resolution choosing Vijay as the party’s CM candidate for the upcoming polls. The announcement reinforces the party’s commitment to contesting the elections independently, without forming alliances with any other political outfit.

“We believe in our vision for Tamil Nadu. TVK will contest alone, and Thalapathy Vijay is our leader and our Chief Ministerial candidate,” stated a senior TVK spokesperson.

No Alliances, Only Ambitions

The party had earlier clarified that it would not align with any existing political parties for the 2026 elections. TVK is positioning itself as a fresh, clean alternative to Tamil Nadu’s traditional political players.

From Stardom to Statesmanship: Vijay’s Political Leap

Despite his massive fan following and stardom, Vijay has reiterated that politics is no cinema. He acknowledged his lack of political experience but emphasized that he is not afraid of challenges and won’t back down from serving the people.

“I’ve left my film career behind to serve the people. I’m here to fight for them,” Vijay said during the party’s maiden Mahanadu event.

Party Vision and Future Plans

At the first major public conference (Mahanadu), TVK outlined its ideological framework, core goals, and people-centric policies. Vijay urged supporters to believe in ethical politics and promised transparent governance if voted to power.

2026 Elections: A Turning Point in Tamil Nadu Politics?

With Vijay entering the electoral battlefield as a CM candidate, the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections are expected to witness high voter engagement, especially among the youth and first-time voters. Political analysts see this as a bold and potentially game-changing move in the state’s politics.

