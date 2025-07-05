Telangana: Maoists Deny Threat Letter to Minister Seethakka, Call It Fake Propaganda

Warangal: A letter allegedly issued by Maoists threatening Telangana Minister Seethakka has gone viral over the past week. However, serious doubts are now being raised regarding its authenticity, especially after the Maoist party issued an official clarification denying any connection to the letter.

Maoist Spokesperson Jagan Denies Issuing the Threat Letter

In a press release dated July 5, the Telangana State Spokesperson of CPI (Maoist), Jagan, stated that the party had not issued any such letter in the name of the Telangana State Committee. He made it clear that the Communist Party of India (Maoist) had nothing to do with the letter threatening Minister Seethakka, which was circulated on June 26, 2025.

He also refuted reports regarding the alleged surrender of State Secretary Bade Chokkarao, calling it false propaganda. Jagan recalled that even the current Congress-led government had earlier declared that repression was not the right approach to tackle Maoist issues.

Police Harassment of Adivasis Alleged in Official Statement

Jagan also condemned police actions in various tribal regions, alleging that Adivasi villagers in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Asifabad districts were being taken to police stations and intimidated. Despite the absence of active Maoist activity in these regions, the police were reportedly harassing people on suspicion of Maoist links, he alleged. The Maoist leader appealed to the people of Telangana to take note of these actions.

Background: Viral Letter Raised Concerns Over Tribal Rights

The letter that went viral earlier had criticized Minister Seethakka, questioning her silence over Operation Kagar — a central government initiative that, according to the letter, aimed to evacuate 339 tribal villages in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district under Government Order No. 49.

It alleged that Adivasis were facing severe hardship and that tribal rights were being violated. The letter accused Minister Seethakka of having forgotten her activist roots and failing to stand by the tribal poor, despite her current position of power.

Call for Caution as Misinformation Spreads

The denial from the Maoist party has sparked questions about the origin of the first letter and the intent behind its circulation. Analysts suggest the possibility of misinformation being used to stir unrest or target political figures.

Authorities are yet to make an official statement regarding any investigation into the authenticity or origin of the first letter.