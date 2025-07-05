Telangana Government’s Key Decision: Daily Working Hours Extended to 10

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at improving the Ease of Doing Business, the Telangana government has issued a fresh directive revising the permissible working hours in commercial and business establishments across the state.

According to the new order, employees can now work up to 10 hours per day, compared to the previous limit. However, the total number of working hours in a week should not exceed 48 hours.

Also Read: HC Dismisses Saif Ali Khan’s Petition in ₹15,000 Crore ‘Enemy Property’ Case

Mandatory Overtime Pay and Rest Periods

The government emphasized that if an employee works beyond the prescribed weekly limit, they are entitled to overtime wages. The order also mandates that workers must be given at least a 30-minute break during a six-hour work shift. Furthermore, including the rest period, no employee should be made to work for more than 12 hours in a day.

Aligning With Business-Friendly Reforms

This move aligns Telangana with other progressive states aiming to attract investment and improve operational flexibility for businesses. It follows a similar decision taken by the Andhra Pradesh government, which recently increased the maximum daily working hours from 9 to 10 hours under its NDA-led TDP administration.

Opposition from Labour Groups

However, the decision has sparked resistance in Andhra Pradesh. The Communist Party of India (CPI) strongly opposed the move, claiming it could lead to employee exploitation and undue pressure on the workforce.