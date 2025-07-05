HC Dismisses Saif Ali Khan’s Petition in ₹15,000 Crore ‘Enemy Property’ Case

Bhopal: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has faced a major legal blow as the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed his petition challenging the government’s decision to declare his ancestral properties in Bhopal as enemy property.

₹15,000 Crore Ancestral Properties Declared Enemy Assets

The court upheld the government’s stance, labeling properties worth ₹15,000 crore, inherited by Saif’s family, as enemy property under the Enemy Property Act. In addition, the High Court ordered the local trial court to re-examine the case and deliver a final verdict within one year.

The Royal Lineage and the Origin of the Dispute

The dispute centers around palatial properties in Bhopal, which Saif’s family inherited through his grandmother Sajida Sultan, daughter of the last Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan. Sajida remained in India and married Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, a former cricketer and Nawab of Pataudi.

However, Hamidullah Khan’s eldest daughter, Abida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan in 1950 during the India-Pakistan partition. The Indian government claimed that Abida was the legitimate heir, and since she became a Pakistani national, the properties were designated as enemy property by the Custodian of Enemy Property in 2015.

Legal Battle Since 2014

The Pataudi family challenged this designation in 2014 after receiving a notice from the Custodian of Enemy Property. The government maintained that under the Enemy Property Act, any assets belonging to a person who is or was a citizen of an enemy country (in this case, Pakistan) could be taken under government control.

Now, the High Court has not only dismissed Saif’s petition but also nullified a 25-year-old verdict by a local court that previously favored the family.

Court Orders Fresh Trial

The High Court has directed the trial court to begin a fresh review of the entire matter and to complete the proceedings within one year. This decision has cast a shadow of uncertainty over Saif Ali Khan’s ownership rights on these properties.

What Is Enemy Property?

Enemy property refers to the assets left behind by individuals who migrated to countries declared as enemies of India, such as Pakistan or China, after the Indo-Pak wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971. The Custodian of Enemy Property manages these assets on behalf of the Indian government.

Uncertain Future for Saif’s Royal Estate

This ruling brings the long-standing legal battle over Saif’s ancestral estates in Bhopal back into the spotlight. The actor, whose family boasts royal lineage, now faces a tough road ahead as the case reopens for a detailed investigation by the trial court.