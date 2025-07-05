Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ to Release in Over 100 Countries?

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is reportedly set for a massive international release. According to industry buzz, the film may reach audiences in more than 100 countries when it hits screens on August 14, 2025.

Backed by Global Distributor Hamsini Entertainment

Hamsini Entertainment, a leader in international film distribution, is handling the global rollout of ‘Coolie’. The company has previously released over 130 Indian films in multiple languages across the globe. Some of its most recent large-scale releases include:

‘The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)’ starring Vijay (released in 40+ countries)

starring Vijay (released in 40+ countries) ‘Devara’ featuring Jr. NTR (released in 90+ countries)

Sources suggest that ‘Coolie’ is poised to become Hamsini’s biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over 100 countries, potentially making it one of the most widely released Indian films ever.

Record-Breaking Overseas Procurement

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Coolie’ has already set a record by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date, highlighting its global appeal and the immense anticipation surrounding its release.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features a powerful lineup of top-tier Indian actors, including:

Nagarjuna

Sathyaraj

Aamir Khan

Upendra

Soubin Shahir

Shruti Haasan

Musical & Technical Brilliance

Music for ‘Coolie’ is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth consecutive collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s technical team includes:

Cinematography: Girish Gangadharan

Girish Gangadharan Editing: Philomin Raj

Rajinikanth & Sathyaraj Reunite After 38 Years

A major highlight of the film is the on-screen reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly four decades. The last time the duo shared screen space was in the 1986 Tamil hit ‘Mr. Bharath’, where Sathyaraj famously played Rajinikanth’s father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had previously declined roles in Rajinikanth’s blockbusters like ‘Sivaji’ and ‘Enthiran’.

Standalone Action Film About Gold Smuggling

‘Coolie’, which marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film, is centered around the world of gold smuggling. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that this film is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), making it a standalone action thriller.

Expectations Sky-High for August 14 Release

With a global release strategy, a stellar cast, and blockbuster buzz, ‘Coolie’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian film releases of 2025. Fans across the globe eagerly await to witness Thalaivar’s powerful comeback on the big screen.