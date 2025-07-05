DDMS Vocational Courses Admissions Open at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Durgabai Deshmukh Mahila Sabha (DDMS), a recognized vocational course center affiliated with Osmania University, has invited applications for various job-oriented certificate and diploma courses. The announcement was made by DDMS officials through an official notification.

Certificate Courses Available with 10th Qualification

Candidates who have completed their 10th standard (SSC) are eligible to apply for the following certificate programs:

Pharmacy Assistant

Health Care Multipurpose Worker (Nursing Course)

Operation Theatre Technician

Dialysis Assistant

Pre-Primary Teacher Training

These courses are designed to provide practical skills and hands-on experience, preparing students for immediate employment opportunities.

Para-Medical Diploma Courses Require Intermediate Qualification

For those who have completed their Intermediate (12th standard), DDMS offers several Para-Medical Diploma Courses, including:

Respiratory Therapy Technician

ECG Technician

Medical Lab Technician

Cardiology Technician

Radiography Assistant

Cath Lab Technician

Perfusion Technician

These diploma courses aim to develop skilled professionals in the growing healthcare sector.

Open to All Age Groups

Officials stated that there are no age restrictions, and individuals from all age groups are eligible to apply for these programs. This initiative aims to empower women and other aspirants by equipping them with employment-ready skills.

The last date to apply for all courses is July 15, 2025. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline. For more details and to obtain the application forms, aspirants can contact the following numbers:

📞 83090 37134

📞 68058 9586