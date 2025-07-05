DDMS Vocational Courses Admissions Open at Osmania University
Hyderabad: Durgabai Deshmukh Mahila Sabha (DDMS), a recognized vocational course center affiliated with Osmania University, has invited applications for various job-oriented certificate and diploma courses. The announcement was made by DDMS officials through an official notification.
Table of Contents
Certificate Courses Available with 10th Qualification
Candidates who have completed their 10th standard (SSC) are eligible to apply for the following certificate programs:
- Pharmacy Assistant
- Health Care Multipurpose Worker (Nursing Course)
- Operation Theatre Technician
- Dialysis Assistant
- Pre-Primary Teacher Training
These courses are designed to provide practical skills and hands-on experience, preparing students for immediate employment opportunities.
Para-Medical Diploma Courses Require Intermediate Qualification
For those who have completed their Intermediate (12th standard), DDMS offers several Para-Medical Diploma Courses, including:
- Respiratory Therapy Technician
- ECG Technician
- Medical Lab Technician
- Cardiology Technician
- Radiography Assistant
- Cath Lab Technician
- Perfusion Technician
These diploma courses aim to develop skilled professionals in the growing healthcare sector.
Open to All Age Groups
Officials stated that there are no age restrictions, and individuals from all age groups are eligible to apply for these programs. This initiative aims to empower women and other aspirants by equipping them with employment-ready skills.
Application Deadline and Contact Details
The last date to apply for all courses is July 15, 2025. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline. For more details and to obtain the application forms, aspirants can contact the following numbers:
📞 83090 37134
📞 68058 9586