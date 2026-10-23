Task Force Raids Illegal Firecracker Units in Attapur and Mailardevpally

Hyderabad : Commissioners Task Force Rajendranagar team Conducted two raids under the limits of Attapur PS and Mailardevpally PS limits on Illegal Manufacturing, Storage and Sale of firecracker and– Three Persons apprehended As part of preventive measures to ensure public safety and prevent fire accidents, the Task Force Rajendranagar Team, Hyderabad City along with Attapur, Mailardevpally Law & Order Police, conducted raids at two different locations under the limits Attapur PS and Mailardevpally PS limits on 21.10.2026 and 22.10.2026 and apprehended three persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal manufacturing, storage and sale of firecrackers without proper licences and adequate fire safety measures.

Raid at Jalal Baba Nagar, Attapur on 21.10.2026 On 21.10.2026, the Task Force Rajendranagar Team conducted a raid at the house of Zareena Sulthana, situated at Jalal Baba Nagar, 9 Number, Attapur, within the limits of Attapur Police Station. During the raid, two persons were apprehended for allegedly manufacturing firecrackers without obtaining the required licence from the concerned authorities and without following proper fire safety measures.

Details of the apprehended persons: 1. Zareena Sulthana, W/o Syed Ismail, Age: 60 years, Occupation: Housewife, R/o Jalal Baba Nagar, 9 Number, Attapur. 2. Mohammed Azhar, S/o Mehaboob Pasha, Age: 36 years, Occupation: Medical Store, R/o Jalal Baba Nagar, 9 Number, Attapur. SEIZED PROPERTY: • Loose firecrackers (Crackers) – 4 bags • Loose firecracker masala powder – approximately 500 grams • Potassium powder – approximately 500 grams

Raid at Shakthi Traders, Babul Reddy Nagar, Mailardevpally on 22.10.2026 On 22.10.2026, the Task Force Rajendranagar Team conducted a raid at Shakthi Traders, a wholesale firecracker shop situated at Babul Reddy Nagar, Mailardevpally, within the limits of Mailardevpally Police Station. During the raid, one person was apprehended for allegedly storing and selling firecrackers illegally without adopting proper fire safety measures.

DETAILS OF THE APPREHENDED PERSON: 1. Hafeez Meghani, S/o Babu Bhai, Age: 46 years, Occupation: Business, R/o Beside SN Residency, Near BJP Office, Upperpally, Rajendranagar. SEIZED PROPERTY: • BD Bombs – 7 cartons • Pop-ups – 6 cartons • Wonder crackers – 3 cartons The Task Force Rajendranagar Team is continuing its efforts to identify and prevent illegal manufacturing, storage and sale of firecrackers, particularly where such activities pose a threat to public safety and may lead to fire accidents. Strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the applicable laws and safety regulations.

ADVISORY: Citizens are requested to report any illegal manufacturing, storage, transportation or sale of firecrackers to Dial-112 or Hyderabad City Police helplines. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.