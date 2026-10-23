TG Safe Food Officials Raid Sweet Shops in Hyderabad, Find Multiple Violations

Hyderabad: TG Safe Food Wing officials conducted inspections at several sweet shops across the city, uncovering multiple food safety violations. A total of 12 teams from the Food Safety and Enforcement departments participated in the operation.

During the inspections, officials found sweets being prepared in unhygienic conditions. Some shops were operating without valid FSSAI licences, while others were using expired licences. Authorities also discovered expired sweets being displayed for sale and allegedly mixed with fresh ingredients during the preparation of new sweets.

The inspection teams further found peanuts and sweets contaminated with insects and fungus, raising serious concerns about food safety and public health.

Officials specifically inspected M/s. Sudarshan Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets in Tarnaka and found that its sweet manufacturing unit was operating without an FSSAI licence. Notices were issued to the establishment for violating food safety regulations.

The enforcement drive aims to identify unsafe food practices and ensure compliance with food safety standards. Officials are expected to take appropriate action against establishments found violating the prescribed regulations.