HYDERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE CRACKS DOWN ON (100) VEHICLES USING FAKE NUMBER PLATES

Hyderabad : During Special Enforcement Drive (100) Criminal Cases Registered and (100) Vehicles Seized. In a determined effort to curb the misuse of vehicle registration numbers and strengthen traffic enforcement, Hyderabad Traffic Police has intensified its special drive against vehicles displaying fake, forged, tampered and unauthorised registration number plates.

The special drive was undertaken in view of the increasing complaints regarding fraudulent number plates being used to conceal vehicle identities, evade traffic enforcement and avoid statutory regulations. During the last (8) months, a total of 100 criminal cases have been registered and 100 vehicles seized, comprising 88 (2-wheelers) and 12 (4-wheelers).

The use of fraudulent registration number plates is a serious violation of the law and poses a significant challenge to traffic enforcement, crime prevention and public safety. Such practices may facilitate the concealment of vehicle identities, obstruction of investigations and evasion of legal accountability.

STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER PLATE NORMS

Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterates that all vehicle owners must strictly comply with the registration number plate specifications prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, including applicable High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) requirements.

The use of fake registration numbers, altered digits, unauthorised fonts, decorative lettering, stickers or any modification that conceals or misrepresents the genuine registration number is prohibited.

Vehicle owners must ensure that their registration plates are genuine, clearly visible & legible and maintained in accordance with the prescribed legal standards.

SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT DRIVES TO CONTINUE

Hyderabad Traffic Police will continue focused enforcement drives against vehicles displaying fraudulent, altered or unauthorised registration number plates. Traffic personnel will maintain strict vigilance to identify such violations and initiate appropriate legal proceedings against offenders.

The department remains committed to strengthening traffic discipline, ensuring vehicle identification and accountability, preventing misuse of registration numbers and safeguarding law-abiding road users

APPEAL TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

Hyderabad Traffic Police appeals to all motorists and vehicle owners to strictly adhere to the prescribed registration number plate norms and refrain from making any unauthorised alterations. Citizens are also requested to report suspected instances of fraudulent registration number plates to the concerned police authorities for verification and necessary action.

Hyderabad Traffic Police makes it clear that the use of fake or tampered registration number plates will not be tolerated, and enforcement action against such violations will continue relentlessly.