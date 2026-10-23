Trump signals possible further action on Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump suggested that further military action against Iran remained possible, while acknowledging that the war could carry a political cost for Republicans in the approaching congressional elections.

Asked how the conflict had affected the election campaign, Trump said Americans were divided over his decision but defended it as necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Well in one way, they love it because I’m doing what should have been done by other presidents, and another way maybe they don’t,” he told reporters before departing Washington.

“It’s — there’s a price to pay, which I knew immediately when I did it, but we can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump did not specify whether he was considering a new operation, identify potential targets or give a timetable.

“The Iran War, and we’ve knocked the hell out of them, and we may do it a little bit further,” he said.

That statement was an indication of possible further action, rather than an announcement that an operation had been ordered. His assessment of the damage inflicted on Iran was not accompanied by a military briefing or supporting figures.

The President argued that some voters supported the campaign even if others opposed it.

“I mean, in one way, people probably don’t love it, but many people, many great patriots, really love it. This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents,” he said.

Trump’s comments linked his conduct of the war directly to the domestic political contest.

During the same exchange, the President said Republican prospects would depend heavily on whether his supporters turned out to vote.

The remarks came as UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned in New York that widening conflicts were transmitting economic shocks far beyond the countries where fighting was taking place.

Guterres identified energy markets, shipping lanes, supply chains and financial systems as channels through which wars were affecting households.

“The distance from the Strait of Hormuz to a family home or village market is shorter than we think,” he said.

Guterres called for fighting to stop, civilians to be protected and diplomacy to be given space. He also announced that he would travel to Egypt on Friday.

Asked about the visit, he described Egypt as one of the mediators in the conflict between the United States and Iran. He did not announce a negotiating breakthrough or a meeting between American and Iranian representatives.

The two sets of remarks offered no confirmed timetable for ending the conflict. Trump left open the possibility of further action, while the UN chief emphasised diplomatic efforts and the consequences for civilians and developing economies.