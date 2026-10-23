Car Catches Fire on Khammam-Kothagudem Highway, Vehicle Reduced to Ashes

Khammam: A car travelling from Khammam to Kothagudem caught fire near the Collectorate, leaving the vehicle completely gutted. The passengers narrowly escaped without loss of life after noticing smoke coming from the car and getting out immediately.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred while the occupants were travelling along the highway. After noticing smoke emanating from the vehicle, they quickly got out, avoiding a potentially serious accident.

Soon afterwards, the flames spread rapidly and engulfed the entire car, reducing it to ashes. The incident caused concern among people in the vicinity.

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Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and launched efforts to bring it under control. They eventually extinguished the flames.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, and further details are awaited.