Rakul Preet Singh reveals where to find her when she’s not shooting

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh offered a glimpse into how she spends her time away from film shoots.

She shared a series of pictures that captured her love for fitness, healthy eating, travel, reading and a little me-time.

Taking to her social media account, Rakul shared a seven-picture post featuring moments from her everyday routine and holidays.

The actress added short captions to each image, to give her fans an idea of what they might find her doing when she is not working. “Sooooo, now you know where to find me,” she wrote in the caption.

The first picture shows Rakul outdoors, wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses as she sips a drink through a straw while enjoying a leisurely stroll. The text on the image reads, “WHERE YOU’LL FIND ME WHEN I’M NOT SHOOTING…”

The second picture highlights her food choices. Dressed in a black sleeveless top and denim jeans, Rakul is seen smiling at many dishes laid on the table, including grilled food, vegetables and other preparations. The image carries the words, “EATING HEALTHY… MOST OF THE TIME”.

In the third picture, Rakul is seen carrying weights during a workout. “LIFTING WEIGHTS AND LIFTING MY MOOD,” reads the text on the picture.

The fourth picture captures her during a seaside outing, with the sea and a coastal town at the backdrop. Dressed in denim shorts, a white top and a blue shirt, she is seen posing along the waterfront. The caption reads, “PLANNING MY NEXT BEACH ESCAPE”.

In the fifth image, Rakul is seen enjoying a meal, taking a bite of food as she sits inside a restaurant. The photograph is captioned, “ENJOYING A LITTLE ME-TIME”.

The sixth picture shows the actress exercising on a padded gym floor as she tries a different form of physical activity. The text reads, “FINDING NEW WAYS TO STAY ACTIVE”.

The seventh image shows her smiling at the camera, and holding up a copy of a book. “MAKING TIME FOR A FEW GOOD PAGES,” reads the text.

Rakul has frequently spoken about her commitment to fitness, and has described exercise as an integral part of her lifestyle.

She has also spoken about working out regularly, including strength training and cardio.