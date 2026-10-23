Four Killed as Scorpio Hits Bhavani Devotees in Kakinada District

Kakinada: Four people were killed in a horrific road accident at Kattipudi in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district after a Scorpio car collided with Bhavani devotees who had got down from a bus to have tea. CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced.

According to preliminary information, a group of Bhavani devotees was travelling from Denkada in Vizianagaram district to Vijayawada when their bus reportedly developed a technical problem.

Following the issue, some devotees got down from the bus and stopped to have tea while arrangements were being made to address the problem. During this time, a Scorpio car allegedly rammed into the devotees, resulting in four deaths.

The sudden collision caused panic at the scene. The accident highlights the dangers faced by passengers who stop along busy roads during long-distance journeys.

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CCTV footage reportedly captured the incident, and the visuals are expected to help establish the sequence of events leading to the collision.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased, the condition of any other injured persons and the circumstances of the accident are awaited. The incident has left the travelling group and the local community in shock.