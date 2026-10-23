Seven Held for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Girl in Siddipet District

SIDDIPET: A disturbing incident has been reported in Telangana’s Siddipet district, where seven individuals were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused include three juveniles, according to the police.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took all seven accused into custody on Thursday.

According to Maddur Sub-Inspector Asif, the incident occurred on the day of Dasara in a village under Doulmitta mandal. The girl was reportedly alone at home while her parents had gone to work in the fields. The accused allegedly took her against her will to a nearby village and kept her there overnight, where the assault reportedly took place.

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The following morning, the girl was left near her village. When she failed to return home during the night, her worried parents began searching for her. The incident came to light when she reportedly disclosed what had happened to her parents.

The accused are reportedly from Cheriyal town and Doulmitta village. Following the complaint, police initiated an investigation and apprehended all seven suspects.

The incident has triggered shock and concern among local residents. Police are continuing their investigation into the case, which involves serious allegations of sexual violence against a minor.