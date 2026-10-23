Six Killed, 40 Injured as Bus Crashes into Tree in Chhattisgarh

MANENDRAGARH: Six people, including four women, were killed and 40 others injured after a passenger bus crashed into a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred shortly after noon near Semarmathani turn when the bus, carrying 46 passengers, was travelling from Manendragarh towards Kelhari village, Superintendent of Police Ratna Singh said.

According to preliminary information, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with the tree. An injured passenger reportedly provided details of the incident to the police.

Around 20 people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries, while another 20 suffered minor injuries. Two critically injured passengers were shifted to a hospital in Ambikapur, while two others were taken to the district hospital in Chirmiri. The remaining injured passengers are receiving treatment at a hospital in Manendragarh.

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Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to each injured person.

Police said an FIR would be registered and appropriate action taken against those found responsible following the investigation.