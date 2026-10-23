Two Killed, Four Injured in Lorry-Ambulance Collision in Nirmal District

Nirmal: Two people were killed and four others, including an ambulance driver, were injured in a midnight collision between a lorry and an ambulance near Kaddatallu in Nirmal district.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the lorry and the ambulance collided. The impact left two people dead at the scene, while four others sustained injuries.

The injured, including the ambulance driver, were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

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The accident caused concern in the surrounding area, and further details regarding the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.

The identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been confirmed. Further information about the incident is expected as more details emerge.