Crime & Accidents

Two Killed, Four Injured in Lorry-Ambulance Collision in Nirmal District

Two people were killed and four others, including an ambulance driver, were injured in a midnight collision between a lorry and an ambulance near Kaddatallu in Nirmal district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 October 2026 - 14:37
Two Killed, Four Injured in Lorry-Ambulance Collision in Nirmal District
Two Killed, Four Injured in Lorry-Ambulance Collision in Nirmal District

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Nirmal: Two people were killed and four others, including an ambulance driver, were injured in a midnight collision between a lorry and an ambulance near Kaddatallu in Nirmal district.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the lorry and the ambulance collided. The impact left two people dead at the scene, while four others sustained injuries.

The injured, including the ambulance driver, were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

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The accident caused concern in the surrounding area, and further details regarding the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.

The identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been confirmed. Further information about the incident is expected as more details emerge.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 October 2026 - 14:37
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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