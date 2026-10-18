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Tummala Seeks Central Aid for Telangana as Drought-Like Conditions Hit 315 Mandals

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has urged the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance to the State to tackle drought-like conditions prevailing in 315 mandals due to deficient rainfall and the impact of El Niño.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 16:09
Tummala Seeks Central Aid for Telangana as Drought-Like Conditions Hit 315 Mandals
Tummala Seeks Central Aid for Telangana as Drought-Like Conditions Hit 315 Mandals

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Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has urged the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance to the State to tackle drought-like conditions prevailing in 315 mandals due to deficient rainfall and the impact of El Niño.

Tummala raised the issue during a video conference on the Khet Bachao Abhiyan held on Saturday, October 17, chaired by the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He briefed the Centre on the rainfall situation and measures being taken by the State government to protect standing crops.

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The State government has directed officials to assess crop conditions, conserve available water resources and ensure adequate irrigation water for standing crops until harvest. Officials have also been instructed to maintain an uninterrupted power supply to support agricultural activities and prevent crop losses.

Tummala said the Khet Bachao Abhiyan would be implemented across Telangana from October 22 to November 30. The campaign will be conducted at the village level with the participation of staff from agricultural institutions and universities across the country.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 16:09
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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