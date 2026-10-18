Tummala Seeks Central Aid for Telangana as Drought-Like Conditions Hit 315 Mandals

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has urged the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance to the State to tackle drought-like conditions prevailing in 315 mandals due to deficient rainfall and the impact of El Niño.

Tummala raised the issue during a video conference on the Khet Bachao Abhiyan held on Saturday, October 17, chaired by the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He briefed the Centre on the rainfall situation and measures being taken by the State government to protect standing crops.

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The State government has directed officials to assess crop conditions, conserve available water resources and ensure adequate irrigation water for standing crops until harvest. Officials have also been instructed to maintain an uninterrupted power supply to support agricultural activities and prevent crop losses.

Tummala said the Khet Bachao Abhiyan would be implemented across Telangana from October 22 to November 30. The campaign will be conducted at the village level with the participation of staff from agricultural institutions and universities across the country.