Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exams 2027: Tentative Schedule Released

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2027. According to the schedule, first-year examinations will begin on February 24, while second-year examinations will commence on February 25, 2027.

The theory examinations for both years are scheduled to continue until March 16. Regular, backlog and eligible old-syllabus students will write their examinations from 9 am to 12 noon, according to the papers allotted to them.

The first-year examinations are scheduled for February 24, 26, March 1, 3, 5, 9, 12 and 15. Second-year examinations will be held on February 25, 27, March 2, 4, 8, 11, 13 and 16. Subjects include languages, English, Mathematics, Civics, Biology, History, Physics, Economics, Chemistry and Commerce.

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The board has also announced practical examination dates. General-course practicals will be conducted from February 1 to 10, while vocational-course practicals will take place from February 1 to 15. Examinations will be held in two sessions: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. Practical examinations will also be conducted on Sundays.

The tentative timetable will help students plan their preparation and revision. However, dates may change before the final schedule is announced. Students are advised to check the official BIEAP website regularly for updates.