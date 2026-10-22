Man Beaten to Death in Vijayawada Over ₹20 Water Bottle

A 33-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Vijayawada’s Patamata area over an attempt to take a ₹20 water bottle from a pan shop refrigerator, in a shocking incident that has triggered serious concerns over the brutality of the crime.

The victim, Sai Kumar, worked at a fast-food centre in Motkur, Yadadri district. He travelled to Vijayawada on October 18 and reportedly tried to take a water bottle from a refrigerator at a pan shop near a liquor outlet.

A milk delivery vehicle driver noticed the incident, caught Sai Kumar and handed him over to Ravi Shankar, an employee at the pan shop. Ayyappa Shankar, who worked at a nearby bar, allegedly joined Ravi Shankar in assaulting the victim and taking him to a lane behind the shop.

Two others, Potamshetty Naveen and Sai Praneeth, reportedly joined them in the attack. Despite Sai Kumar pleading for mercy and telling the assailants that he had a wife and children, the four allegedly continued beating him.

The attackers reportedly tied him to an electricity pole and assaulted him with sticks for nearly two hours, resulting in his death.

The accused fled the scene, but police identified and apprehended all four suspects using CCTV footage.

Sai Kumar, a native of Nalgonda district, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

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