NTA Announces Tentative Exam Calendar for December 2026 to March 2027

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a tentative examination calendar for major competitive and entrance examinations scheduled between December 2026 and March 2027. The calendar lists dates for 14 examinations, including JEE Main, UGC NET, Joint CSIR UGC NET, CMAT and CUET PG.

The agency clarified that the dates are provisional and may change due to administrative or other reasons.

December 2026: RIMC examination on December 6; SWAYAM examinations from December 8 to 12; Rashtriya Military Schools examination on December 13; UGC NET on December 14–18 and 21; and Joint CSIR UGC NET on December 20–21.

January 2027: Army Cadets College examination on January 4; SHRESHTA and NIFT entrance examinations on January 10; JEE Main Session 1 on January 22–24 and 28–30; and the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination on January 31.

February 2027: CMAT on February 7 and NITTT Part 1 on February 26–27.

March 2027: CUET PG examinations are scheduled for March 1–5, 8, 12–20, 24 and 25. NITTT Part 2 will be held on March 5 and 7.

Candidates should regularly check the official NTA website for confirmed dates, examination notifications, application details and admit card updates.