Hyderabad

Water Board MD Inspects Kokapet Green Water Filling Station

Water Board Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy inspected the Green Water Filling Station in Kokapet and reviewed water quality standards, testing procedures and tanker-filling operations.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 October 2026 - 18:04
Water Board MD Inspects Kokapet Green Water Filling Station
Water Board MD Inspects Kokapet Green Water Filling Station

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Water Board Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy inspected the Green Water Filling Station in Kokapet and reviewed water quality standards, testing procedures and tanker-filling operations.

During the inspection, the MD examined purified water quality test results and instructed officials to upload the results online at regular intervals to ensure transparency and proper monitoring.

He also suggested installing filling marks at the station to accurately measure the quantity of water supplied to tankers. Officials were directed to mandatorily record the volume of water filled in each tanker along with relevant filling details.

Ashok Reddy emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of both purified water quality and supply quantities to maintain standards and ensure efficient distribution.

He further recommended promoting purified water for non-drinking purposes, including construction activities, road cleaning, dust control and garden maintenance.

The MD stressed that prioritising purified water for such activities would help reduce dependence on drinking water resources and conserve potable water for domestic consumption. He directed officials to strengthen monitoring and ensure effective implementation of the measures.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 October 2026 - 18:04
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link