Telangana

Crop Losses, Mounting Debts Drive Two Farmers to Suicide in Telangana

Two farmers from Mahabubabad and Nalgonda districts of Telangana have died by suicide amid mounting debts, crop losses and financial distress, according to family members.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 October 2026 - 17:38
Crop Losses, Mounting Debts Drive Two Farmers to Suicide in Telangana
Crop Losses, Mounting Debts Drive Two Farmers to Suicide in Telangana

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Two farmers from Mahabubabad and Nalgonda districts of Telangana have died by suicide amid mounting debts, crop losses and financial distress, according to family members.

Bommera Mahender, 42, from Cherlapalem village in Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district, cultivated paddy on his five acres of land and another 15 acres taken on lease. With insufficient water for irrigation, he reportedly borrowed around ₹7 lakh to dig a well. However, falling groundwater levels and frequent power interruptions prevented him from supplying adequate water to the crops.

As the paddy fields dried up, Mahender faced mounting debts and little hope of recovering his investment. He died by suicide in his field on Dussehra.

In a separate incident, Doddi Sagar, 36, a tenant farmer from Chervugattu village in Narkatpally mandal of Nalgonda district, also died after allegedly consuming pesticide.

Sagar cultivated cotton on 1.75 acres near Aaghamothkur and paddy on around six leased acres near Munukuntla. He also operated a poultry farm on lease, reportedly accumulating debts of nearly ₹50 lakh.

On October 18, he consumed pesticide and was admitted to Nalgonda Government Hospital. Despite treatment, he died on Tuesday.

Police registered a case following a complaint from his wife, Divya, and launched an investigation.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 October 2026 - 17:38
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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