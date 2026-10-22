Farmers Protest Against Rice Millers Over Low Paddy Prices in Rajanna Sircilla

Rajanna Sircilla: Farmers staged a protest on the Ellareddipet–Mustabad main road at Namapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district, expressing anger against rice millers over alleged exploitation and low prices for their paddy produce.

The protesting farmers alleged that rice millers were purchasing paddy at low prices and cheating them, causing financial losses. Demanding justice, the farmers staged a sit-in on the main road.

The protest led to a heavy traffic jam on the Ellareddipet–Mustabad route, causing inconvenience to commuters and motorists.

The farmers urged the authorities to intervene, address their grievances and take steps to ensure that they receive fair prices for their paddy.

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