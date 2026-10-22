Telangana

Farmers Protest Against Rice Millers Over Low Paddy Prices in Rajanna Sircilla

Farmers staged a protest on the Ellareddipet–Mustabad main road at Namapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district, expressing anger against rice millers over alleged exploitation and low prices for their paddy produce.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 October 2026 - 15:45
Farmers Protest Against Rice Millers Over Low Paddy Prices in Rajanna Sircilla
Farmers Protest Against Rice Millers Over Low Paddy Prices in Rajanna Sircilla

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Rajanna Sircilla: Farmers staged a protest on the Ellareddipet–Mustabad main road at Namapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district, expressing anger against rice millers over alleged exploitation and low prices for their paddy produce.

The protesting farmers alleged that rice millers were purchasing paddy at low prices and cheating them, causing financial losses. Demanding justice, the farmers staged a sit-in on the main road.

The protest led to a heavy traffic jam on the Ellareddipet–Mustabad route, causing inconvenience to commuters and motorists.

The farmers urged the authorities to intervene, address their grievances and take steps to ensure that they receive fair prices for their paddy.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 October 2026 - 15:45
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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