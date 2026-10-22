Diljit Dosanjh warns against online scam ahead of Delhi concert: Do not share personal data

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh used social media to issue a warning against a potential scam ahead of his Delhi concert. The ‘Jatt & Juliet’ actor requested netizens not to share any of their personal information with anyone on social media claiming to recruit volunteers for the concert.

Diljit revealed that his team has come across many such posts asking users to register as volunteers for his Delhi concert. He further shared that he was also shown many of these posts by his team. The ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ actor went on to clarify that no such recruitment was taking place.

The singer and actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a clip in which he shared in Punjabi, “We have not asked anyone to register as a volunteer, so kindly do not share your information with anyone. If you share your information with any of these pages, you know that in today’s time, data is the biggest thing. So don’t share your information. What these pages do is take your data and then sell it. So that’s a different business. This was an important message to share because a lot of people get scammed this way.”

After that, Diljit shared another motivational message on his handle. He pointed out that setbacks are only a way for the universe to make you stronger.

“Whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, sometimes it happens that that thing is not meant for you, and you deserve even better. So, just focus on that. This is definite and true: that ‘whatever is happening, it is happening on his (God’s) command. Even if you are going through a difficult time today and suffering because of that, it might be that it’s for your own good. You are being made stronger for a better task and a better platform,” Diljit shared.