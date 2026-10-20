Tiger Shroff firing case: Three suspects to be taken to Mumbai from Kota under tight security

Kota: The three suspects held in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai will be taken to Mumbai, Maharashtra, by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. The suspects were kept overnight in the lock-up of the Kota Railway Colony police station in Rajasthan under tight security amid concerns over their possible escape.

As a precautionary measure, commandos and armed personnel were deployed at the police station.

The entire CCTV surveillance network of the police station was connected to a command centre to ensure continuous monitoring of the suspects and strengthen security arrangements.

City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam also visited the Railway Colony police station late Monday night to review the security arrangements. The Mumbai Police had earlier postponed the transfer of the suspects from Kota due to security concerns.

The three remained in custody throughout the night under heightened surveillance.

According to the police, the three suspects were apprehended by Kota Police at the railway station on Monday in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. The suspects were travelling on the Pune-Jaipur train (12939) and were found sitting at different locations in a general coach.

Their movements and travel plans allegedly indicated that they were attempting to evade arrest after the incident. Investigators believe the suspects had planned to reach Jaipur by train, travel onward to Delhi by bus and then escape to Nepal. However, Kota Police intercepted them at the railway station before they could proceed with their alleged plan.

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Following their apprehension, the suspects were taken to the Railway Colony police station, where security was significantly tightened in view of the sensitivity of the case and the possibility of an escape attempt.

The Mumbai Police are scheduled to leave Kota with the three suspects on Tuesday for further investigation into the firing incident. The transfer is expected to enable investigators to question them further and establish their alleged roles in the case.

The deployment of armed personnel, enhanced CCTV monitoring, and the presence of senior police officials underline the security measures adopted by Kota Police while the suspects remained in custody.

Further details about the investigation and the circumstances surrounding the firing incident are expected to emerge as the Mumbai Police proceed with the case.