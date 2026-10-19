Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Launches Bulky Waste Collection Drive Every Saturday

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has urged residents to dispose of bulky household waste responsibly by utilising its scheduled collection service, aimed at keeping the city clean and environmentally friendly.

As part of the initiative, the civic body will collect bulky household waste, including old sofas, broken furniture, wooden items and other unwanted household articles, every Saturday. Residents have been advised against dumping such waste on roadsides or in public places, as improper disposal can affect cleanliness and the urban environment.

According to the awareness campaign, residents can schedule a doorstep pickup by scanning the QR code provided on the CMC poster and selecting their preferred date and time. The municipal collection team will then collect the bulky waste for responsible disposal.

The initiative follows a simple three-step process: scheduling a pickup, collection by the municipal team and responsible disposal to support a cleaner city.