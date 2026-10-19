Fatal Road Accident Near Pedda Golkonda ORR Woman Killed, Another Seriously Injured

Hyderabad : A tragic road accident occurred near Pedda Golkonda on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Rangareddy district, on the route from Pedda Golkonda towards Shamshabad.

According to preliminary information, a speeding Hyundai i20 sports car rammed into the rear of an Ashok Leyland vehicle carrying cement pipes.

The impact claimed the life of a woman travelling in the car, while the driver sustained serious injuries.

Shamshabad police rushed to the spot after receiving information, collected details and registered a case. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.