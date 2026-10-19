15 Injured as RTC Bus Collides with Parked Lorry Near Batasingarama

Hyderabad: At least 15 passengers were injured after an RTC bus collided with a parked lorry near Batasingarama, within the limits of Abdullapurmet Police Station, on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the RTC bus was travelling from Khammam to Hyderabad when it rammed into the stationary lorry. The impact left 15 passengers injured, prompting an immediate response to provide medical assistance.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Government Hospital in Vanasthalipuram for treatment. Their current health condition has not yet been confirmed.

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The accident caused concern among other motorists and passengers travelling along the route. The exact circumstances that led to the collision remain unclear.

Police are expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the accident and determine how the bus collided with the parked lorry. Further details regarding the incident and the condition of the injured passengers are awaited.

The incident once again highlights the importance of road safety, particularly on busy highways and roads connecting Hyderabad with neighbouring districts. Further information is expected as details emerge.