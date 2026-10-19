Power Cut During Saddula Bathukamma Celebrations Sparks Anger in Cantonment Constituency

Hyderabad: Women expressed strong resentment after power supply was reportedly disrupted for nearly two hours during Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in Rasoolpura and Indiramma Nagar areas of the Cantonment constituency.

The power cut occurred while women were participating in the festival celebrations, causing inconvenience and disappointment among those gathered for the occasion.

Women voiced their anger over the interruption, alleging that electricity supply was being cut almost every night. They questioned why residents had to face a power outage even on an important festival day.

“Power is being cut every night. Will they cut the power even on a festival day?” women reportedly asked, expressing frustration over the disruption during the celebrations.

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The outage affected the festive atmosphere in the localities, where women had gathered to celebrate Saddula Bathukamma, one of Telangana’s major cultural festivals.

Residents expressed concern over the recurring power cuts and sought uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly during festivals and other important community events.

The reasons for the nearly two-hour power interruption were not immediately known. Further details regarding the incident and any response from the electricity department are awaited.