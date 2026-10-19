Telangana

Toyota Innova Crysta Plunges Into Temple Pond in Maheshwaram, Driver Escapes Unhurt

According to local reports, the car drove into the temple pond and became submerged in the water. The driver acted quickly, opened the door and managed to get out of the vehicle before it sank further.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 October 2026 - 12:41
Toyota Innova Crysta Plunges Into Temple Pond in Maheshwaram, Driver Escapes Unhurt
Toyota Innova Crysta Plunges Into Temple Pond in Maheshwaram, Driver Escapes Unhurt

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: A Toyota Innova Crysta car plunged into the temple pond at the Shiva Ganga Rajarajeshwara Temple in Maheshwaram, causing a brief commotion in the area.

According to local reports, the car drove into the temple pond and became submerged in the water. The driver acted quickly, opened the door and managed to get out of the vehicle before it sank further.

Fortunately, the driver was the only person inside the car at the time of the incident. As no other occupants were present, a major tragedy was averted.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Local residents suspect that excessive speed may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in the car plunging into the temple pond. However, the exact cause of the accident has not been officially confirmed.

The incident drew attention from people in the surrounding area, while further details regarding the recovery of the submerged vehicle were awaited.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 October 2026 - 12:41
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link