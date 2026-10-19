Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Future City Police Commissionerate, Lay NIUM Campus Foundation Stone

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to undertake a series of key engagements to accelerate the development of Future City, including the inauguration of the Future City Police Commissionerate, a visit to Young India Skill University and the foundation stone laying ceremony for the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) campus.

According to the scheduled programme, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Future City Police Commissionerate at Ibrahimpatnam at 3:30 pm. The new commissionerate is expected to strengthen policing and law enforcement arrangements in the developing urban region.

At 5:30 pm, Revanth Reddy will visit Young India Skill University in Bharat Future City to review its activities and progress. The university is part of the state’s efforts to promote skill development and create opportunities for young people.

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At 6 pm, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the NIUM campus. The institute is expected to focus on urban management and related aspects of city planning and development.

Following these engagements, Revanth Reddy will review the progress of ongoing projects and development plans for Future City. The review is expected to cover key initiatives aimed at establishing the region as an important centre for urban growth and investment.

The Telangana government has been focusing on developing Future City through infrastructure expansion, improved public services, skill development and better urban administration. The latest engagements form part of the state’s broader efforts to advance these plans.