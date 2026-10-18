Telangana ACB Estimates Assets Worth ₹2.28 Crore of Arrested Keesara Inspector

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has estimated assets worth ₹2.28 crore belonging to Keesara Inspector Arkapally Anjaneyulu, who was arrested in a bribery case involving an alleged demand for ₹8 lakh and acceptance of ₹5 lakh.

According to the ACB, searches were conducted at six locations linked to the inspector as part of the investigation into suspected disproportionate assets. The searches reportedly uncovered properties, cash, gold and other valuables.

The assets identified during the searches include houses, plots and agricultural land. Officials also reportedly found ₹7 lakh in cash, 60 tulas of gold and a Maruti Brezza car valued at approximately ₹6.5 lakh.

Household articles and electronic equipment worth around ₹10 lakh were also included in the preliminary assessment of the assets. The total estimated value of the identified assets stands at ₹2.28 crore, according to the ACB.

Alleged Bribery Case

The inspector was earlier arrested for allegedly demanding ₹8 lakh and accepting ₹5 lakh through a subordinate in September in exchange for an official favour.

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Following his arrest, Anjaneyulu was lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison. He is expected to be produced before the court on a prisoner transit warrant in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

The ACB is continuing its investigation and further verification of the properties and valuables identified during the searches. The estimated value of the assets may be subject to verification as the investigation progresses.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to report demands for bribes by government officials by calling its toll-free helpline 1064.