Tank Bund Turns Into Sea of Flowers as Telangana Celebrates Saddula Bathukamma

700 Bathukammas, 700 artistes and 30 folk art forms mark grand celebrations along Hussain Sagar waterfront

HYDERABAD: The Hussain Sagar waterfront transformed into a vibrant spectacle of colours, flowers, folk music and traditional performances as Telangana celebrated Saddula Bathukamma at Tank Bund on Sunday.

The grand celebrations brought together women carrying beautifully arranged Bathukammas, artistes performing traditional folk art forms and thousands of people who gathered to witness the festival that symbolises Telangana’s cultural identity and the close relationship between people and nature.

The event featured 700 Bathukammas and around 700 artistes presenting 30 folk art forms. Traditional Bathukamma songs and folk dances created a festive atmosphere along the lake, while a laser show and fireworks were among the planned attractions. The celebrations were held from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, and actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna attended the festivities.

Addressing the gathering, Jupally Krishna Rao extended Saddula Bathukamma greetings to women and people across Telangana. He described Bathukamma as a celebration of life and expressed hope that the State would continue to prosper, with its people enjoying happiness, good health and well-being.

The minister said Bathukamma was not merely a festival but a powerful symbol of Telangana’s cultural heritage and the self-respect of its women. He noted that the traditions associated with the festival had been preserved across generations through the preparation of floral arrangements, worship, folk songs and dances.

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“Bathukamma brings people together, cutting across caste and religious differences, and reflects the unity of Telangana,” he said, highlighting the significance of organising the celebrations along the Hussain Sagar waterfront.

Beyond its colourful celebrations, Bathukamma reflects the deep connection between Telangana’s people and the natural environment. Women traditionally arrange seasonal flowers such as tangedu, gunugu and marigold into elaborate floral displays, making the festival an expression of reverence for nature.

The festival also highlights the importance of preserving local traditions, water bodies and the environment. Emphasising this message, Jupally urged people to protect streams, lakes, ponds and rivers from pollution and to celebrate festivals responsibly.

He called for collective efforts to ensure that future generations inherit a clean and healthy environment, reinforcing the message that cultural celebrations and environmental protection must go hand in hand.

With its floral displays, traditional performances and message of unity, the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations at Tank Bund showcased the enduring cultural spirit of Telangana.