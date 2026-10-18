Fake Tomato Ketchup Factory Busted in Ahmedabad, over 10,600 Kg of Adulterated Products

Hyderabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department has uncovered an alleged food adulteration racket in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, where tomato ketchup was reportedly manufactured without using tomatoes. Officials raided a factory in Meldi Estate, Gota, and seized approximately 10,630 kg of suspected adulterated food products and raw materials.

The illegal operation was allegedly being carried out at a unit named ‘Aai Shree Khodiyar Gruh Udyog’. Acting on specific information, food safety officials conducted a surprise inspection and found that the factory was producing ketchup using potato paste, artificial colours, flavours and water instead of tomatoes.

According to AMC Food Safety Officer Mahendra Patel, potatoes were processed into a fine paste and powder before being mixed with other ingredients to create a product resembling tomato ketchup in colour and taste.

Officials seized around 5,000 kg of finished products ready for sale, along with more than 5,000 kg of raw materials. Five samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.

The authorities have initiated proceedings to seal the factory and permanently cancel its licence. Further action against those responsible will be taken based on the laboratory reports.

The latest raid comes just two days after officials seized around 2,000 kg of suspected adulterated ketchup products from another factory in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura area. The back-to-back incidents have raised serious concerns over food safety and the sale of counterfeit food products in the city.