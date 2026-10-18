Hyderabad

Fake Tomato Ketchup Factory Busted in Ahmedabad, over 10,600 Kg of Adulterated Products

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department has uncovered an alleged food adulteration racket in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, where tomato ketchup was reportedly manufactured without using tomatoes.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 16:13
Fake Tomato Ketchup Factory Busted in Ahmedabad, over 10,600 Kg of Adulterated Products
Fake Tomato Ketchup Factory Busted in Ahmedabad, over 10,600 Kg of Adulterated Products

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Hyderabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department has uncovered an alleged food adulteration racket in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, where tomato ketchup was reportedly manufactured without using tomatoes. Officials raided a factory in Meldi Estate, Gota, and seized approximately 10,630 kg of suspected adulterated food products and raw materials.

The illegal operation was allegedly being carried out at a unit named ‘Aai Shree Khodiyar Gruh Udyog’. Acting on specific information, food safety officials conducted a surprise inspection and found that the factory was producing ketchup using potato paste, artificial colours, flavours and water instead of tomatoes.

According to AMC Food Safety Officer Mahendra Patel, potatoes were processed into a fine paste and powder before being mixed with other ingredients to create a product resembling tomato ketchup in colour and taste.

Officials seized around 5,000 kg of finished products ready for sale, along with more than 5,000 kg of raw materials. Five samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.

The authorities have initiated proceedings to seal the factory and permanently cancel its licence. Further action against those responsible will be taken based on the laboratory reports.

The latest raid comes just two days after officials seized around 2,000 kg of suspected adulterated ketchup products from another factory in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura area. The back-to-back incidents have raised serious concerns over food safety and the sale of counterfeit food products in the city.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 16:13
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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