Telangana Launches Comprehensive Land Resurvey in Three Phases

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a comprehensive land resurvey programme in three phases to resolve long-standing land disputes, ensure clear ownership rights and modernise land records across the state.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the first phase covers 2,720 villages across 32 districts, excluding Hyderabad. So far, the resurvey has been completed in 285 revenue villages, and notices have been issued to landowners to submit objections.

The government has procured 411 survey rovers and finalised tenders for an additional 400 to speed up the process. The first phase is targeted for completion by the end of November.

The initiative will use modern technologies, including Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), Geographic Information System (GIS) and QGIS, to improve measurement accuracy and digitise land records. Unique Bhudhar numbers and cards will be introduced to identify individual land parcels and improve transparency in ownership records.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has directed officials to issue advance notices to landowners, properly demarcate government lands and village boundaries, and address objections transparently.

The government is also preparing to distribute Bhudhar cards in Palair constituency following the completion of a resurvey covering 665 acres in Kongara village of Nelakondapalli mandal.