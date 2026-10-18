Telangana

Telangana Launches Comprehensive Land Resurvey in Three Phases

The Telangana government has launched a comprehensive land resurvey programme in three phases to resolve long-standing land disputes, ensure clear ownership rights and modernise land records across the state.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 16:18
Telangana Launches Comprehensive Land Resurvey in Three Phases
Telangana Launches Comprehensive Land Resurvey in Three Phases

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a comprehensive land resurvey programme in three phases to resolve long-standing land disputes, ensure clear ownership rights and modernise land records across the state.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the first phase covers 2,720 villages across 32 districts, excluding Hyderabad. So far, the resurvey has been completed in 285 revenue villages, and notices have been issued to landowners to submit objections.

The government has procured 411 survey rovers and finalised tenders for an additional 400 to speed up the process. The first phase is targeted for completion by the end of November.

The initiative will use modern technologies, including Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), Geographic Information System (GIS) and QGIS, to improve measurement accuracy and digitise land records. Unique Bhudhar numbers and cards will be introduced to identify individual land parcels and improve transparency in ownership records.

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Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has directed officials to issue advance notices to landowners, properly demarcate government lands and village boundaries, and address objections transparently.

The government is also preparing to distribute Bhudhar cards in Palair constituency following the completion of a resurvey covering 665 acres in Kongara village of Nelakondapalli mandal.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 16:18
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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