Telangana RTC Hikes Special Bus Fares by 50% Ahead of Dasara

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling to their hometowns for the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals are facing a steep financial burden as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has reportedly increased fares on special buses by up to 50 per cent.

The fare hike has triggered criticism from passengers, who have accused the corporation of taking advantage of the festive rush.

The super-luxury bus fare from Uppal to Thorrur, which was earlier around Rs. 300, has increased to Rs. 430. Similarly, the fare from Mahabubnagar to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), previously Rs. 220, is now reportedly over Rs. 290. Passengers say fares on some routes have risen from Rs. 100 to Rs. 150, while tickets that previously cost Rs. 200 are now priced between Rs. 300 and Rs. 350, depending on the service.

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The government has reportedly arranged more than 7,000 special buses for the festive season. However, allegations that regular services have been reduced are adding to commuters’ difficulties. On Saturday, over 130 buses reportedly operated on the Khammam route, including around 60 special services.

Heavy crowds were reported at MGBS, JBS, Uppal, KPHB Colony, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar. Passengers also complained that help desks providing information on free bus services were unmanned at several locations.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are travelling from cities to their native villages, increasing traffic on national highways and causing queues at toll plazas. Passengers have urged the RTC to ensure adequate regular services and reduce the burden of additional fares during the festive season.