Hyderabad

TGPSC Assistant Scientist Hall Tickets Released; Download Before October 23

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the release of hall tickets for the Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) examination under Notification No. 01/OG/PC/2026, dated April 20, 2026.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 15:41
TGPSC Assistant Scientist Hall Tickets Released; Download Before October 23
TGPSC Assistant Scientist Hall Tickets Released; Download Before October 23

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the release of hall tickets for the Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) examination under Notification No. 01/OG/PC/2026, dated April 20, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website, “tgpsc.gov.in”, from October 17 to October 23, 2026, until 5 pm.

The commission has advised candidates to download their hall tickets well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties. Candidates are also advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and follow the examination guidelines.

Candidates should verify the details printed on their hall tickets after downloading them. They should ensure that the information is correct and take note of the examination-related instructions provided by the commission.

Applicants seeking further information regarding the examination and hall ticket download process can visit the official TGPSC website.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 15:41
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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