TGPSC Assistant Scientist Hall Tickets Released; Download Before October 23



Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the release of hall tickets for the Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) examination under Notification No. 01/OG/PC/2026, dated April 20, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website, “tgpsc.gov.in”, from October 17 to October 23, 2026, until 5 pm.

The commission has advised candidates to download their hall tickets well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties. Candidates are also advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and follow the examination guidelines.

Candidates should verify the details printed on their hall tickets after downloading them. They should ensure that the information is correct and take note of the examination-related instructions provided by the commission.

Applicants seeking further information regarding the examination and hall ticket download process can visit the official TGPSC website.

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