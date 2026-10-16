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Man Arrested in Uppal for Allegedly Cheating Woman Constable of ₹1.10 Lakh

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 October 2026 - 13:56
Man Arrested in Uppal for Allegedly Cheating Woman Constable of ₹1.10 Lakh
Man Arrested in Uppal for Allegedly Cheating Woman Constable of ₹1.10 Lakh

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Hyderabad: Uppal police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman constable on the pretext of marriage and cheating her of ₹1.10 lakh.

The accused, identified as P. Surya Narayana, is a resident of Chilukanagar, according to the police.

Police said the accused allegedly created a fake profile on a matrimonial website, claiming to be employed as a section engineer with the Indian Railways. A woman constable from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh reportedly believed his claims.

According to the complaint, Surya Narayana gained the woman’s trust by promising to marry her and allegedly established a physical relationship with her. He later threatened her and extorted ₹1.10 lakh, police said.

The woman subsequently realised that she had allegedly been cheated and approached Uppal police with a complaint.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and took up an investigation. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi16 October 2026 - 13:56
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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